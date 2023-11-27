Previous
Hardy Rose by jeremyccc
Hardy Rose

On a damp and gloomy November day it’s nice to see we have a few roses still flowering in our garden.
27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

Jeremy Cross

Bill Davidson
Beautiful…..
November 27th, 2023  
