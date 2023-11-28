Sign up
Photo 598
Old Church
This is St Dunstan, West Peckham in the morning sun today. Amazingly the majority of it was built in the 14th century!
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
2
1
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
591
592
593
594
595
596
597
598
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
28th November 2023 9:49am
west
,
peckham
,
dunstan
Joan Robillard
Fab
November 28th, 2023
Neil
Amazing old church.
November 28th, 2023
