Old Church by jeremyccc
Old Church

This is St Dunstan, West Peckham in the morning sun today. Amazingly the majority of it was built in the 14th century!
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Joan Robillard
Fab
November 28th, 2023  
Neil
Amazing old church.
November 28th, 2023  
