Previous
Photo 599
Hadlow Tower
Hadlow Tower, a 'folly' built in the mid nineteenth century, in the morning sun.
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
4
0
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
tower
,
folly
,
hadlow
Mags
ace
It's a beautiful folly! I wonder if that weather vane up there works and turns into the wind.
November 29th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
November 29th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great shot.
Of course I had to look it up on the internet. It’s a great little story.
November 29th, 2023
Heather
ace
A striking capture of this tower against the blue sky!
November 29th, 2023
Of course I had to look it up on the internet. It’s a great little story.