Hadlow Tower by jeremyccc
Hadlow Tower

Hadlow Tower, a 'folly' built in the mid nineteenth century, in the morning sun.
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Mags ace
It's a beautiful folly! I wonder if that weather vane up there works and turns into the wind.
November 29th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
November 29th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great shot.
Of course I had to look it up on the internet. It’s a great little story.
November 29th, 2023  
Heather ace
A striking capture of this tower against the blue sky!
November 29th, 2023  
