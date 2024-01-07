Sign up
Photo 638
Drone shot
I took a photo of my Mother’s house from above using my drone. You can see from the grass that they haven’t had much rain recently in this part of Spain
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
1
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FC3582
Taken
1st January 2024 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mum
,
villa
,
drone
Mags
ace
Very cool!
January 8th, 2024
