Drone shot by jeremyccc
Drone shot

I took a photo of my Mother’s house from above using my drone. You can see from the grass that they haven’t had much rain recently in this part of Spain
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Mags ace
Very cool!
January 8th, 2024  
