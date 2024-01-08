Sign up
Previous
Photo 639
Scattering of snow
I’m now back in the UK and we’ve had a bit of snow in Kent today
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
2
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
snow
,
kent
,
crouch
Renee Salamon
ace
What a delightful image
January 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely snowy scene!
January 8th, 2024
