Scattering of snow by jeremyccc
Photo 639

Scattering of snow

I’m now back in the UK and we’ve had a bit of snow in Kent today
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Renee Salamon ace
What a delightful image
January 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely snowy scene!
January 8th, 2024  
