Previous
Photo 640
Finial
There are many interesting finials in the City of London, this one on top of St Edmund King & Martyr Church
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
6
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
640
photos
40
followers
29
following
633
634
635
636
637
638
639
640
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
9th January 2024 12:06pm
Privacy
Public
church
,
city
,
finial
Heather
ace
A great shot! A super pov!
January 9th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely sunlight on the finial. Nice capture.
January 9th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
They add to the prestige of the building. Nice perspective
January 9th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Terrific pov, leading line
January 9th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
January 9th, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
All the decorations they would never dream of doing now! Far too expensive.
January 9th, 2024
