Previous
Photo 663
St Botolph’s Church Hall
I like this elegant little building amongst all the modern tower blocks in the City of London
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
2
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
1st February 2024 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
hall
,
botolph
Mags
ace
Beautiful entrance and capture.
February 1st, 2024
carol white
ace
A lovely building
February 1st, 2024
