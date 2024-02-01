Previous
St Botolph’s Church Hall by jeremyccc
St Botolph’s Church Hall

I like this elegant little building amongst all the modern tower blocks in the City of London
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
181% complete

Mags ace
Beautiful entrance and capture.
February 1st, 2024  
carol white ace
A lovely building
February 1st, 2024  
