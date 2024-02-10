Previous
Borough Market by jeremyccc
Borough Market

My wife and I met our daughter for a stroll around Borough Market this morning. We also consumed some tasty food
Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
