Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 673
Cabbage
I like the look of the veins on this cabbage in our kitchen
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
673
photos
42
followers
29
following
184% complete
View this month »
666
667
668
669
670
671
672
673
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
11th February 2024 2:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kitchen
,
cabbage
,
veins
Corinne C
ace
Great close up and so fascinating!
February 11th, 2024
John
Cool close up
February 11th, 2024
Milanie
ace
What a fascinating close-up
February 11th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
February 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close