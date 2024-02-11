Previous
Cabbage by jeremyccc
Photo 673

Cabbage

I like the look of the veins on this cabbage in our kitchen
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Corinne C ace
Great close up and so fascinating!
February 11th, 2024  
John
Cool close up
February 11th, 2024  
Milanie ace
What a fascinating close-up
February 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
February 11th, 2024  
