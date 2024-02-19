Previous
Flooding by jeremyccc
Flooding

We've had a substantial amount of rain in Kent - I don't think anyone is going to be sitting in this outdoor area anytime soon! However I liked the reflection of the trees in the water
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Mags ace
Beautiful reflections.
February 19th, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Those reflections are perfect. But oh that is a lot of flood water!
February 19th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Super reflections
February 19th, 2024  
