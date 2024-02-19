Sign up
Previous
Photo 681
Flooding
We've had a substantial amount of rain in Kent - I don't think anyone is going to be sitting in this outdoor area anytime soon! However I liked the reflection of the trees in the water
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
3
2
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
tree
reflections
flooding
Mags
ace
Beautiful reflections.
February 19th, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Those reflections are perfect. But oh that is a lot of flood water!
February 19th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Super reflections
February 19th, 2024
