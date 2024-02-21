Sign up
Photo 683
St Helen Bishopsgate, London
A gloomy day today but I like the contrast between the old Church and the Gherkin building in the background.
The current St Helen Bishopsgate building is from 1480 though did require repairs after the IRA bombs of 1992 & 1993.
It is also the parish church of William Shakespeare in the 1590’s
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Mags
ace
Lovely capture!
February 21st, 2024
John
It was gloomy, great shot though
February 21st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
February 21st, 2024
