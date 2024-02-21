Previous
St Helen Bishopsgate, London by jeremyccc
Photo 683

St Helen Bishopsgate, London

A gloomy day today but I like the contrast between the old Church and the Gherkin building in the background.

The current St Helen Bishopsgate building is from 1480 though did require repairs after the IRA bombs of 1992 & 1993.

It is also the parish church of William Shakespeare in the 1590’s
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
187% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely capture!
February 21st, 2024  
John
It was gloomy, great shot though
February 21st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
February 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise