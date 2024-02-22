Sign up
Previous
Photo 684
Cadogan Hall
Wonderful to hear the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra play in the lovely Cadogan Hall
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
4
0
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
hall
rpo
cadogan
Heather
That would be amazing! A great shot!
February 22nd, 2024
Mags
Great shot! Beautiful place. Looks like the acoustics would be marvelous too.
February 22nd, 2024
Milanie
Wonderful shot
February 22nd, 2024
Babs
Must have been a wonderful evening.
February 22nd, 2024
