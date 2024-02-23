Previous
Bodiam Castle by jeremyccc
Bodiam Castle

My wife and I enjoyed a visit to Bodiam Castle this morning and I like the reflections in this photo. Amazing to think it was built around 1385!
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
