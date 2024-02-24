Previous
Pink camellia by jeremyccc
Pink camellia

The pink camellia is our back garden has started to flower. I took this photo in the morning sun today with the dew still on the flowers.
24th February 2024

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
