Previous
Photo 687
Man of Kent Pub
A nice local pub by the river though it looks better on a sunny day. Built in 1588!
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
1
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
687
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
25th February 2024 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
man
,
of
,
kent
Mags
ace
Very nice capture of this historical place.
February 25th, 2024
