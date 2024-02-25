Previous
Man of Kent Pub by jeremyccc
Man of Kent Pub

A nice local pub by the river though it looks better on a sunny day. Built in 1588!
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
Mags ace
Very nice capture of this historical place.
February 25th, 2024  
