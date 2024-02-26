Previous
Church by jeremyccc
I passed this church on the way to collecting my Son today and stopped to take a picture because it’s quite an imposing building which dominates a tiny village
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
A great shot, Jeremy! Your pov gives us the feeling of how imposing this church is! Fav
February 26th, 2024  
It has a battlement rather than a spire. Very imposing.
February 26th, 2024  
What a marvelous tower and church.
February 26th, 2024  
Beautiful church and Great capture.
February 26th, 2024  
