Tower Bridge by jeremyccc
Photo 698

Tower Bridge

Fascinating to see the inner workings of Tower Bridge today, including the glass floor in the upper walkway. Amazingly it was steam powered until 1976!
7th March 2024

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Babs ace
What a great day it must have been.
March 7th, 2024  
Heather ace
Wow! These are great shots, Jeremey! (and this is a great collage, too!) And what a great experience! Fav
March 7th, 2024  
