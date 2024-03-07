Sign up
Photo 698
Tower Bridge
Fascinating to see the inner workings of Tower Bridge today, including the glass floor in the upper walkway. Amazingly it was steam powered until 1976!
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
2
3
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
698
photos
46
followers
29
following
191% complete
691
692
693
694
695
696
697
698
Tags
bridge
,
tower
,
inside
Babs
ace
What a great day it must have been.
March 7th, 2024
Heather
ace
Wow! These are great shots, Jeremey! (and this is a great collage, too!) And what a great experience! Fav
March 7th, 2024
