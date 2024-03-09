Previous
Wood fire by jeremyccc
Photo 700

Wood fire

Lovely to have a real fire at the pub
9th March 2024 9th Mar 24

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Margaret Brown ace
Makes for a cosy time, nicely caught
March 9th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wonderful capture! Warmth for the body and soul.
March 9th, 2024  
