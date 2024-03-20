Sign up
Previous
Photo 711
The Momument
The Monument to the Great Fire of London (1666) designed by Sir Christopher Wren. 202 foot tall, it has 311 steps to walk up!
20th March 2024
20th Mar 24
4
2
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
20th March 2024 5:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fire
,
great
,
monument
Bill Davidson
311 steps! Challenging!
March 20th, 2024
Heather
ace
A great pov, Jeremy! So impressive! Do I take it that those people climbed the 311 steps? Fav
March 20th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Great shot from this Point of View especially. But where’s the photo taken from the top!!
March 20th, 2024
Jeremy Cross
ace
@johnfalconer
I do have photos from the top but today I was just walking past
March 20th, 2024
