The Momument by jeremyccc
The Momument

The Monument to the Great Fire of London (1666) designed by Sir Christopher Wren. 202 foot tall, it has 311 steps to walk up!
20th March 2024 20th Mar 24

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Bill Davidson
311 steps! Challenging!
March 20th, 2024  
Heather ace
A great pov, Jeremy! So impressive! Do I take it that those people climbed the 311 steps? Fav
March 20th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Great shot from this Point of View especially. But where’s the photo taken from the top!!
March 20th, 2024  
Jeremy Cross ace
@johnfalconer I do have photos from the top but today I was just walking past
March 20th, 2024  
