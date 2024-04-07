Previous
Hairy tulip? by jeremyccc
Photo 729

Hairy tulip?

I don’t know it’s real name but I do like these unusual tulips which have just started to flower in our garden
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
199% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Hairy tulip is good enough for me!
April 7th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise