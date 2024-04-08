Sign up
Barden Lake
The lake looked pretty as I cycled past today
8th April 2024
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
8th April 2024 12:25pm
Tags
pretty
,
lake
,
barden
Dawn
ace
A. pretty sky
April 8th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
So lovely
April 8th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Very pretty!
April 8th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 8th, 2024
