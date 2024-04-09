Previous
The Walkie Talkie Building by jeremyccc
The Walkie Talkie Building

As well as its distinctive shape, it really is a very large building (37 floors plus the Sky Garden at the top). The rooftop I took this photo from is on the 15th floor!
9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Looks a bit like a toaster! Good composition!
April 9th, 2024  
Marvellous view! Fave
April 9th, 2024  
It is a strange building isn't it.
April 9th, 2024  
Great POV and structure!
April 9th, 2024  
A great composition for this capture, Jeremy! And what an intriguing design! Fav
April 9th, 2024  
Wonderful
April 9th, 2024  
