Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 731
The Walkie Talkie Building
As well as its distinctive shape, it really is a very large building (37 floors plus the Sky Garden at the top). The rooftop I took this photo from is on the 15th floor!
9th April 2024
9th Apr 24
6
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
731
photos
49
followers
29
following
200% complete
View this month »
724
725
726
727
728
729
730
731
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
9th April 2024 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
building
,
walkie
,
talkie
Kartia
ace
Looks a bit like a toaster! Good composition!
April 9th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Marvellous view! Fave
April 9th, 2024
Babs
ace
It is a strange building isn't it.
April 9th, 2024
Mags
ace
Great POV and structure!
April 9th, 2024
Heather
ace
A great composition for this capture, Jeremy! And what an intriguing design! Fav
April 9th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
April 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close