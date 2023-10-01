Previous
Mr. Triggs visit by jerzyfotos
26 / 365

Mr. Triggs visit

Well I was searching for ideas to capture something new. Maybe if I indulged I would have been more artistic, but we'll save that for the future.
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys. I think street photography will be...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise