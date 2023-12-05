Previous
Time of giving by jerzyfotos
17 / 365

Time of giving

These two made it a bigger pleasure to give with their smiles. Good thing they are set up for debit cards since I don't carry cash often.
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
4% complete

