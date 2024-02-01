Siskin

There was a bright yellow thing in the sky this morning and the sky itself was an unusual blue colour.

For once there was a wonderful sound of bird song whan we got to Millennium Fields. Would we see anything? The Redpolls and Siskin had left a few weeks ago so more likely Tits and Goldfinch would be seen.

Huge and wonderful surprise to see at least 20 Siskin, mostly male. There was a large(ish) flock of flying birds which I didn't see land but judging by the calls, more Siskin.

None were fully visible but I'm happy with any sightings and shots of these delightful little birdies.

010224OM1010224