Siskin by jesika2
Siskin

There was a bright yellow thing in the sky this morning and the sky itself was an unusual blue colour.
For once there was a wonderful sound of bird song whan we got to Millennium Fields. Would we see anything? The Redpolls and Siskin had left a few weeks ago so more likely Tits and Goldfinch would be seen.
Huge and wonderful surprise to see at least 20 Siskin, mostly male. There was a large(ish) flock of flying birds which I didn't see land but judging by the calls, more Siskin.
None were fully visible but I'm happy with any sightings and shots of these delightful little birdies.
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Corinne C ace
Great collage!
February 1st, 2024  
Milanie ace
really nice collage
February 1st, 2024  
