Photo 727
The Queen
First of the year and very welcome too. She came into the house to investigate my Hyacinth then settled at the bottom of the window.
90mm macro lens & cropped.
040324OM1040324
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
Jesika
@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. Joined 1st Jan 2018 1st Jan 2024 have achieved 196% I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested in insects, primarily...
