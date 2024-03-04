Previous
The Queen by jesika2
The Queen

First of the year and very welcome too. She came into the house to investigate my Hyacinth then settled at the bottom of the window.
90mm macro lens & cropped.
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Jesika

Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. Joined 1st Jan 2018 1st Jan 2024 have achieved 196% I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested in insects, primarily...
Photo Details

