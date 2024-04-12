The duster

One of two female Beeflies (Bombylious Major) gathering dust in my garden. This one very kindly worked directly between my feet as I sat on my little stool.

Beeflies are harmless to humans and animals but are parasitic, laying their eggs in the nests of mining Bees. She's gathering dust here to coat her eggs, preventing them drying out. She'll fly away and find a suitable nest.

We don't need African safaris for wildlife adventures, it's all happening in our own gardens if we allow it.

90mm macro lens x2 extender.