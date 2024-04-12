Previous
The duster by jesika2
The duster

One of two female Beeflies (Bombylious Major) gathering dust in my garden. This one very kindly worked directly between my feet as I sat on my little stool.
Beeflies are harmless to humans and animals but are parasitic, laying their eggs in the nests of mining Bees. She's gathering dust here to coat her eggs, preventing them drying out. She'll fly away and find a suitable nest.
We don't need African safaris for wildlife adventures, it's all happening in our own gardens if we allow it.
120424OM1120424
90mm macro lens x2 extender.
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

Jesika

@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. Joined 1st Jan 2018 1st Jan 2024 have achieved 196% 28 March 2024 200% I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
fascinating! you are totally correct too, even the smallest garden will be teeming with life
April 12th, 2024  
