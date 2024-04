Mission impossible

This is an untouched, straight out of the camera image which theoretically I should not have been able to create.

I'm very unsteady with wobbly hands and even sitting on my little stool have problems.

Give it a go - it might work...

Held the folded blade of grass with the Ladybird in my left hand, elbow resting on my left knee.

Camera in right, elbow on right knee.

Focus, shoot, hope...

15 images stacked in camera.

90mm macro lens + x2 extender, super macro setting.

210424OM1240424