Ruby studded emerald

That's what it looked like with the rare sun shining down. Fortunately for me it was a very lazy Shieldbug, not sure of species & can't find the book that knows these things.

Hundreds of shots later, I was happy(ish) with this 15 image in camera stack.

My garden so I was able to sit on my little stool.

200424OM1200424

90mm lens + x2 extender