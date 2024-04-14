Previous
An exciting day by jesika2
Photo 739

An exciting day

Three new Butterfly species and a gorgeous little insect.
We got walkies right both times today. Saw 4 Speckled Wood (bottom left) this morning.
Afternoon a Reluctant Red Admiral and very fresh Holly Blue male.
The Red Admiral will have spent the winter in a cool dark place as an imago (adult) one of our 5 hibernating species.
The delightful little insect was briefly in my jungle, stayed long enough for a photo then flew away.
140424OM1140424
Today has been a good test of the abilities of the OM1 +90mm macro lens with the x2 extender. I rather think it works!
Linda Godwin
Yes,a very exciting day! I like the Holly Blue male. Super!
April 14th, 2024  
