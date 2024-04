Safe in my garden

All are 15 images stacked in the OM1 automatically.

The fly was moving but I thought it created a suitably daft result.

7 Spot Ladybird

A Harlequin Ladybird, not native.

Not sure if it's a Dronefly or a kind of Hoverfly.

I think a Tawny Mining Bee

90mm macro lens + x2 Extender