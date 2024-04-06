5th anniversary

My friends drove a very anxious me to meet a 21 month old dog who had been returned to the very responsible and careful breeder after 9 months. She was described as aggressive to people, dogs and food.

When we saw her, she was hiding under the kitchen table, shaking so much I’m surprised she didn’t register on the Richter scale. She was tiny and terrified.

We moved into the sitting room. She refused to acknowledge my friends, muttering angrily at them, shivering uncontrollably.

2 minutes later, she was on my knee!

Breeder knew I had lived with Silkies since November 1969 so reasoned that if anyone could help this little dog, that person would be me.

Astonishingly, her birthday is the same as the twin girls adopted in 2002. The French make a great celebration every year!

We drove home. Took off collar and lead and gave her the freedom of house & garden to explore.

One thing was painfully obvious, she was very underweight. I understand the people who took her had an older dog. It’s reasonable to assume he had not taken kindly to a puppy and probably ate much of her food. Hunger is unpleasant in any species.

10 days later, we tried off lead – great fun. Excellent recall. They HAD taken her to school but just herself, no socialising.

When we met people, with or without dogs, she hid behind my legs, muttering and shaking. This continued for several months, but gradually she became less intimidated except – unknown – man – bearded. This still happens if they come too close.

We don’t know what happened to her, can only speculate and now look forward rather than back.

My friends came in every day to see her, waiting for HER to make advances.

After about 2 weeks she gave Cliff a ball and demanded that he play with her!!! Delight all round. Phoned breeder with the news.

It’s 5 years now. We still have a few problems.

She doesn’t like people to pass from behind and can’t go past the bus stop if anyone is waiting. Not sure we’ll ever get past that. Neither of us is comfortable in crowds so we avoid large gatherings on our walkies field.

There are now many people she likes and I know that if it became necessary, shelter would be provided.

2024 has been a major breakthrough.

She’s found her voice (wish she’d lose it again!)

Best of all, she now freely approaches doggies of her own size, both male and female and no longer trembles and hides if they come to her. She has a fondness for mini Dachsunds, and Walter who is a large Dachsund. But she always refuses the advances of Dollar who absolutely adores her.

Now 5 years together, we are the founding and only members of a mutual rescue society. I rescued her but even more, Tildi rescued me.

She’s happy, healthy, has many friends and takes me for coffee at least once a week. Always forgets her purse though!

She’s come a long way, and seems to be gaining confidence daily.

So very different from that traumatised and terrified little girl 5 years ago.

Thank you, L & Jxx

1st picture exploring

2nd asking if I'm now her for ever and ever mummy

3rd running or flying freely having great fun

4th The blasted photo shoot - over until my birthday. Did I tell you about the coffee and carrot cake on the way home from walkies? Mummy paid, she always does, she's been in training since October 1968. She's nearly good at being a doggie mummy.