Photo 734
I thought you loved me, Mummy.
Tomorrow is a very special day and Tildi will forget the torture by warm water and shampoo when all the good things happen.
050424 TG5 050424
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
Jesika
@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. Joined 1st Jan 2018 1st Jan 2024 have achieved 196% 28 March 2024 200% I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested...
