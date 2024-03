LOOK WHAT HAPPENED!

THE SKIES CLEARED!

Can't remember when that last happened but obviously took advantage.

Little Lens (9mm) went out to play and I aimed sort of west, not really knowing what to expect. Now I know I need to aim a little bit higher and slightly more to the right to maximise Polaris.

1440 x15second images combined in camera. I forgot to reduce the ISO after I'd been attempting a technique I'd read about - failed!

300324OM1310324