Bombilious Major

More commonly known as Beefly. It actually is a parasitic Fly, harmless to humans. The long proboscis allows it to gather nectar from deep inside flowers. In my garden it's always attracted to Muscari (Grape Hyacinth).

This is a 15 image stack, the first time I've ever managed that with this fast flying insect.

OM1 90mm macro lens x2 extender

290324/290324