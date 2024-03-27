Previous
Flying Silkie by jesika2
Photo 731

Flying Silkie

Tildi DOES have legs!
Got the X2 extender for the 90mm lens and Tildi is perfect for using it with fast moving subjects. OM1 pro cap setting.
270324/280324
27th March 2024 27th Mar 24

Jesika

@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. Joined 1st Jan 2018 1st Jan 2024 have achieved 196% I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested in insects, primarily...
Milanie ace
Really does look like he's flying! Super timing.
March 28th, 2024  
