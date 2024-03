Spring things

Some of the delights in my tiny garden today.

OM1 + 90mm macro lens.

The Dronefly and Fly (?Bluebottle?) both 15 images stacked in camera.

Comma Butterfly was a happy little poser, spending about 2 minutes with me.

Not sure what the other insect is, possibly a species of Bee, but it's demonstrating the importance of Dandelion to early insects.

If it was in a pot at the garden centre you'd happily pay for it, but it's much maligned.

220324 OM1