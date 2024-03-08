Previous
Leaf skeleton by jesika2
Leaf skeleton

OM1 and 90mm macro lens. Uncropped images, just turned in editing.
1 is the basic distance setting
2nd the medium
3rd the super macro
4th super macro + 26mm extension tubes.
15 images stacked in camera, increasingly difficult to do.
Jesika

