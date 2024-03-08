Sign up
Photo 729
Leaf skeleton
OM1 and 90mm macro lens. Uncropped images, just turned in editing.
1 is the basic distance setting
2nd the medium
3rd the super macro
4th super macro + 26mm extension tubes.
15 images stacked in camera, increasingly difficult to do.
8th March 2024
8th Mar 24
Jesika
@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. Joined 1st Jan 2018 1st Jan 2024 have achieved 196% I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested in insects, primarily...
Views
1
365
Taken
8th March 2024 4:49pm
