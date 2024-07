PPE

Personal protection equipment, in this case the empty chrysalis.

When the caterpillar (larva) pupates, it suspends itself from a suitable surface, sheds the final larval skin and the wonder of metamorphosis begins. The fresh pupal skin is damp and this hardens into the chrysalis which protects the pupa as it transforms into the imago, be it butterfly or moth.

8 0f 9 larvae flew today.

This is all that remains.

