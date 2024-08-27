Previous
Most handsome fella by jesika2
Most handsome fella

Mr Common Darter. Nothing common about his looks, is there?
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Jesika

Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. Joined 1st Jan 2018
Thom Mitchell ace
I always admire the ones with red! Beautifully captured!
August 28th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
A stunning capture. Fav.
August 28th, 2024  
