Previous
Photo 791
Red Admiral
Glad to have seen 2 of these beauties on walkies today and also a Large White.
It's been a dire year for insects and therefore all species above them in the food chain.
An anxious wait until spring
040924 OM1 040924
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
Jesika
@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. Joined 1st Jan 2018 1st Jan 2024 have achieved 196% 28 March 2024 200% I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested...
Linda Godwin
Super to see on that nice full bloom.
September 4th, 2024
