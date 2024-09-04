Previous
Red Admiral
Red Admiral

Glad to have seen 2 of these beauties on walkies today and also a Large White.
It's been a dire year for insects and therefore all species above them in the food chain.
An anxious wait until spring
040924 OM1 040924
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

Linda Godwin
Super to see on that nice full bloom.
September 4th, 2024  
