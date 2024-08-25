Previous
Mother of Pearl moth by jesika2
Photo 787

Mother of Pearl moth

Very close to the ground, but I was brave, got down to its level and struggled to get back up. Worth the effort, aches and pains.
Millennium Fields York
250824OM1250824
90mm lens +x2 converter.
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

Jesika

@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. Joined 1st Jan 2018 1st Jan 2024 have achieved 196% 28 March 2024 200% I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested...
215% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise