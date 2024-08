Bumble Bee

Bee seemed stuck on the Buddleia which gave me the chance to try single handed stacking shots with the OM1 90mm +x2 extender. I failed! much too heavy and I'm too unsteady but the Super 60 came to the rescue. This is untouched. After the photoshoot transfer to the path blocking Ragwort, a quick feed and off it flew.

260824/260824

OM1 60mm macro on super macro setting.

6 images stacked in camera 3 differential f8