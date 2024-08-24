Previous
What big eyes you've got by jesika2
Photo 786

What big eyes you've got

A female Common Darter dragonfly, a Fly and a green Shieldbug nymph in my garden.
23/240824 OM1 240824
90mm macro lens + x2 extender 6 images stacked in camera, different f numbers.
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

Jesika

@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. Joined 1st Jan 2018 1st Jan 2024 have achieved 196% 28 March 2024 200% I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested...
215% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wonderful eye shots!
August 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise