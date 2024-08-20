Sign up
Photo 785
Mint moth
or by its posh name Pyrausta Aurata, a tiny delightful little insect. It least 4 in the garden today in a summer deplete of insects of all kinds. Very concerning.
200824OM1200824 90mm lens + x2 converter. Images stacked in camera
20th August 2024
20th Aug 24
Jesika
@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. Joined 1st Jan 2018 1st Jan 2024 have achieved 196% 28 March 2024 200% I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
20th August 2024 8:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
