Mint moth by jesika2
Photo 785

Mint moth

or by its posh name Pyrausta Aurata, a tiny delightful little insect. It least 4 in the garden today in a summer deplete of insects of all kinds. Very concerning.
200824OM1200824 90mm lens + x2 converter. Images stacked in camera
20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

Jesika

@jesika2
Jesika

@jesika2


Photo Details

