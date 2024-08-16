Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 784
Dragonfly
which kindly allowed me to get closer and closer.
Millennium Fields, York
160824OM1160824
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jesika
@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. Joined 1st Jan 2018 1st Jan 2024 have achieved 196% 28 March 2024 200% I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested...
784
photos
53
followers
29
following
214% complete
View this month »
777
778
779
780
781
782
783
784
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
16th August 2024 10:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mark Prince
ace
Lovely detail.
August 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close