Photo 783

WOW!

For the second time in my almost 79 years the Aurora in my south facing back garden. Not like the magnificent display of May, but so very happy to see this again. Possible Perseid meteor too.
20 secs 1600 f2.8 7mm
120824
Jesika

kali ace
I missed it once again, saw some nice photos from my area on facebook, so i went out to look, but low cloud here right now
August 12th, 2024  
