Photo 783
WOW!
For the second time in my almost 79 years the Aurora in my south facing back garden. Not like the magnificent display of May, but so very happy to see this again. Possible Perseid meteor too.
20 secs 1600 f2.8 7mm
120824
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
Jesika
@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. Joined 1st Jan 2018
kali
ace
I missed it once again, saw some nice photos from my area on facebook, so i went out to look, but low cloud here right now
August 12th, 2024
