Previous
I may be old by jesika2
Photo 782

I may be old

but I'm far from finished.
A Speckled Wood in rags & tatters but still able to feed and fly, one of 4 seen today
Millennium Fields York
100824OM1100824
10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

Jesika

@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. Joined 1st Jan 2018 1st Jan 2024 have achieved 196% 28 March 2024 200% I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested...
214% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Amazing how they try so hard all the way until the end just to survive
August 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise