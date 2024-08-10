Sign up
Photo 782
I may be old
but I'm far from finished.
A Speckled Wood in rags & tatters but still able to feed and fly, one of 4 seen today
Millennium Fields York
100824OM1100824
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
Jesika
@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. Joined 1st Jan 2018 1st Jan 2024 have achieved 196% 28 March 2024 200% I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested...
Linda Godwin
Amazing how they try so hard all the way until the end just to survive
August 10th, 2024
