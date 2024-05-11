Previous
Next
Western Grebe Creating a Splash by jgpittenger
Photo 3990

Western Grebe Creating a Splash

Still working through my bird photos from our trip to Klamath Falls earlier this month. He was clearly putting on a show for a female!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1095% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Great pic! It seems to be a real struggle
May 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise