Northern Lights on the Oregon Coast

Best on black. we've lived in OR since 1979 and never seen the Northern lights...until last night when we arrived home exhausted after driving all day back from our trip to Northern California (you'll see those pictures when I have a chance. I was way too tired to think of going out with my camera especially since I had 2000 shots to look at from our trip. But Jim gave me a nudge and I sure was happy he did. I didn't see or capture the movement but at least got the amazing colors.

