Northern Lights on the Oregon Coast by jgpittenger
Photo 3986

Northern Lights on the Oregon Coast

Best on black. we've lived in OR since 1979 and never seen the Northern lights...until last night when we arrived home exhausted after driving all day back from our trip to Northern California (you'll see those pictures when I have a chance. I was way too tired to think of going out with my camera especially since I had 2000 shots to look at from our trip. But Jim gave me a nudge and I sure was happy he did. I didn't see or capture the movement but at least got the amazing colors.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs. Sorry to be behind but was away from WiFi
10th May 2024 10th May 24

Jane Pittenger

gloria jones ace
Stunning capture!
May 11th, 2024  
Susannah ace
Wow!
May 11th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
How beautiful is that and great composition
May 11th, 2024  
Junko Y ace
I'm in Southern California this weekend and missing all these gorgeous colors!
May 11th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Incredibly beautiful.
May 11th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
This is spectacular.
May 11th, 2024  
